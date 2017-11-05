IRISH LEAGUE: Awards hat-trick for Kearney

Oran Kearney has completed the NIFWA hat-trick.

The Coleraine manager added the October BetMcLean Manager of the Month trophy to his August and September awards, making him only the third man to win the gong three times in a row.

Irish League legend David Jeffrey completed the hat-trick in 2007, during his time at Linfield, while Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin followed in Jeffrey's footsteps in 2014.

Coleraine gaffer Kearney said, "It's an honour for me to win this award for the third time in a row.

"David Jeffrey and Tommy Breslin are two of the best managers in the history of Irish League football, so to be mentioned in the same sentence is superb.

"But this award isn't just about me. It's about the great staff I have at the club and our players, who have been superb for me this season."

In October, Coleraine claimed Danske Bank Premiership wins over Linfield, Cliftonville, Glentoran and Ballinamallard United as the Bannsiders retained top spot in the division.

Paul McLean of sponsors BetMcLean said, "Oran is a real gentleman and fully deserves all the praise that has come his way. To win this award yet again is a tremendous achievement."

NIFWA Chair Keith Bailie said, "Coleraine have lit up the Irish League this season. Their success has added an extra dimension to an already exciting competition.

"The fact that David Jeffrey and Tommy Breslin are the only two men to complete a hat-trick of awards in the past, tells you everything you need to know about what Oran Kearney has achieved this season."