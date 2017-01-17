IRISH LEAGUE: Ballinamallard and Glenavon share a ‘fair’ draw at Ferney Park

The game finished all even at 1-1, but it was one from which either side could have taken all three points.

Ballinamallard will be bitterly disappointed they didn’t hold out for the win after teenage substitute Niall Owens came on to change the game.

But at the death, with the teams level, a wonderful stop by Mallards keeper Richard Brush from Rhys Marshall ensured that the teams shared the points.

The first half saw little action except for a fine save from Brush from McGrory’s stinging effort after the home side lost Ryan McConnell after only 20 minutes.

It was the introduction of 16 year old Owens though that changed the game. His first touch saw him drift past Marshall to cross a ball which almost saw McIlwaine get a touch, but his second was inch perfect.

He again rounded the full back before delivering an inch perfect cross for McIlwaine to head home from close range.

It was Owens again who raced through the middle chased by two defenders before ballooning high and the youngster had another great chance when McGinty crossed for him to volley goalwards.

That was the home side’s best spell, but Glenavon changed things and brought on player manager Gary Hamilton.

It was his shot after 85 minutes which took a wicked deflection to beat keeper Brush and draw the sides level.

Ballinamallard manager Gavin Dykes said: “It’s a point on the board and keeps our wee run going. In the second half we had a lot of heroes out there. It’s a point. We’ve taken four from the last two games and we’re getting a bit of form.”

Glenavon player manager Gary Hamilton admitted he was happy with a point,

“At one stage I sensed they would sneak it 1-0. Probably a draw was a fair result though but we wanted the three points.”

Ballinamallard United: Brush, Morris, Elliott (Owens 64), Feeney, McCabe, McGinty, McCartney, McLaughlin, McIlwaine, Mayse, McConnell (McKenna 20)

Subs: McGrath, McKenna, Owens, Taheny, Curran

Glenavon: Tuffey, Kelly, Kilmartin, Marshall, Patton (Cooper 67), Sykes, Marron, McGrory (Hamilton 78), Moorhouse, Singleton, Bates (Gray 61)

Subs: Hamilton, Canning, Lindsay, Cooper, Gray

Referee Ross Dunlop