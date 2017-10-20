IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena’s Leroy Millar wants to keep his run of good form going

Ballymena United’s Leroy Millar is hoping his good form continues for the Sky Blues.

The talented midfielder has netted three goals in his last five league games and he hopes that run continues at Glenavon this weekend.

“I was playing left-back last year and I think I only managed one goal, but hopefully it continues that I keep on scoring the goals,” he stated.

“I’m back into the middle and I’m enjoying it.

“You are more involved in the game and I feel more comfortable in the team.

“All the lads were great with me last season breaking me in, but now I feel comfortable playing all the time.

“At the start I was a wee bit starstruck, but Jim (Ervin) and all the older boys were fantastic, they make you feel welcome and want you to do your best.

The 22-year-0ld is keeping his fingers crossed that last weekend’s crazy 6-3 win over Ards is something that will kick-start their season.

“The results hadn’t been going to well recently but hopefully the results now start to pick up,” he added.

“I thought we were good against Dungannon but we didn’t get the result, but we beat Portadown played well and kept a clean-sheet and against Ards it was just all about getting the three points, which we got.

“We are going to take each game as it comes, go out give it our all and try to get three points every game and look to get a bit of momentum going.

“Glenavon had a good result on Saturday against Crusaders, but we’ll go down with all guns blazing and hopefully get something.

“Yes against Ards it was entertaining, but no matter what the scoreline is you get three points and that’s all that matters.”

And United manager David Jeffrey was delighted to see striker Cathair Friel coming into a bit of form after a slow start to the season.

“We had six individual goalscorers against Ards but I think what was most pleasing was the performance of Cathair Friel. I left him out purposely in midweek just to give him a reminder of the standards he set from last year. He came off the bench against Portadown and he was much busier and we spoke before the game and I told him that he set great standards last year and we needed him to get back to that again.

“He was involved in five goals and he epitomises how difficult it has been for the whole group this season.

“We are beginning to get our mojo back again and Cathair in particular and I thought he was absolutely excellent.”

And Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay says his side will be looking for something from the game after a good win against Crusaders in the league last weekend and they have set their sights on an objective this season.

“We are now second in the table I see but our season’s objective has always been to qualify for Europe.

“We are young and enthusiastic but not a big squad so suspensions or injuries may take a toll.

“Coleraine have had an amazing start with real quality but our aim stays the same.

“At the business end when Linfield and Crusaders have the biggest squads that depth tends to win titles.”