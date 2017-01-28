IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena United announce Braniff signing

David Jeffrey reckons Kevin Braniff is a ‘perfect piece’ in his Ballymena United jigsaw.

The 33 year-old has joined the County Antrim club on an 18 month contract from Glenavon, much to the pleasure of his new manager.

“We’re delighted to agree a deal with Glenavon to bring Kevin Braniff to the Showgrounds,” Jeffrey told the club’s website. “This is after much hard work by the staff here, in particular Bryan McLoughlin and Paul McAreavey. Kevin brings experience and quality to the squad, but most importantly he has bought into the ethos here and where we are trying to take the club.

“We said at the start that we are going to build a squad here of players that will be perfect jigsaw pieces in the bigger puzzle, and we also do that on a strict wage structure that everyone, including Kevin, have to fit in to.

“He is an excellent signing and we are looking very much forward to him being part of this squad.”

Braniff, meanwhile, was just as happy to finally link-up with the former Linfield manager.

“I’ve nearly signed for David on a few occasions and now I am excited and looking forward to finally get the chance to work under him. I’ve heard about how he works and what he is doing at Ballymena United and glowing reports of him and his management style. I just can’t wait to get started”.