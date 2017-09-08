IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey expects a tough test

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey will not let his players rest on their laurels as they travel to Warrenpoint Town in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday.

The Sky Blues won their first game in the league at the weekend when they overcame Cliftonville 1-0 at the Showgrounds thanks to a second half goal from Emmet Friars.

United showed character and heart to see off the Reds and the former Linfield manager wants more of the same against Warrenpoint.

“All I will have to do is remind the players of the League Cup clash we had down there last year and to be honest it would not have been an injustice if Warrenpoint had progressed that day.

“They were a division below us at that time but they made it hard.

“Their manager, Matthew Tipton, I had at Linfield and here at Ballymena.

“We have watched them a few times and Matthew has them playing really well and reports coming back are that the scouts were very impressed.

“Going down there is not going to be easy and we can’t think we reached the heights of beating Cliftonville and that Warrenpoint will be easy and straight forward.

“That is rubbish. The game will be desperately, desperately tough.”

And Jeffrey says she was impressed with his side against the Reds last weekend.

“We looked at their team sheet and you see the names Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly you are thinking, goodness me this going to be tight.

“And Cliftonville are going to be as desperate as us to get a victory as we did.

“As for the performance from the team, They concentrated,they gave their all, they created chances but all the players did well.

“I was pleased but now we have to face the challenge of Warrenpoint.”

And Warrenpoint manager Matthew Tipton wants to get points on the board.

“ I know it’s still early in the season but we don’t want to be dragged down and struggle at the bottom of the table.

“We’ve now got to focus on our next game against Ballymena, it’s one we have got to win.”