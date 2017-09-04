IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena United see off Cliftonville at the Showgrounds

Both managers will have lots to ponder after Saturday’s game at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

United boss David Jeffrey will be delighted this side got a win under their belt after a mixed start to the season - while Cliftonville manager Barry Gray will be gutted after watching his side lose 1-0 to the Sky Blues.

To be honest in a game that both sides were desperate to win you would have expected more - but the game failed to deliver and it is one that will not live long in the memory.

United - who won the game through a goal from substitute Emmet Friars in the 76th minute - will be pleased with their afternoon’s work.

Their was a great work ethic from all the men in the Sky Blues shirts and striker Joe McKinney ran himself into the ground for the cause.

McKinney brings a raw and rough edge to the United frontline and he is a man who gets under the skin of opposing defenders.

And skipper Jim Ervin puts his body and soul into everything he does and every team would like about four or five Jim Ervin’s in their ranks.

The unsung hero and the man who will not get the headlines is midfielder Gary Thompson who covers every blade of grass and is a man who likes a tackle.

And goalkeeper Conor Brennan backed up his good display last weekend by producing another fine performance against the Reds.

Brennan looked solid and is a defenders dream as he comes to collect corners and crosses with authority.

Cliftonville on the other hand just didn’t look at the races.

Their frontline - which has more firepower than NATO - failed to deliver.

Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly, Jay Donnelly, Stephen Garrett and Daniel Hughes all have an eye for goal - but they must have left that at home at the weekend.

Granted Gormley and Rory Donnelly have not played lots of football in recent months - but they delivered very little and I am sure the Reds faithful expected more.

But their must be patience as with two or three months game time behind them - they will come good.

As for the game McKinney might have broken the deadlock just before the break when - after a period of pressure - he saw a close range effort blocked after he had shown his strength and pace.

Tony Kane was then disappointed when his header was tipped over by ‘keeper Brett Long when the United midfielder should have done better.

At the other end Gormley - who had been quiet before then - fired straight at Brennan as the game began to show signs of sparking into life.

It was a good save from the keeper as the Reds looked to make the breakthrough.

The game was finally graced with a goal on 76 minutes when Kane drilled the ball back into the area after a corner was cleared with Emmet Friars get the final touch to flick the ball into the net.

Many thought that Kane had been the scorer but Friars celebration left no-one in doubt as to who had got the final touch.

Cliftonville might have salvaged a draw in stoppage time when Hughes went close with a great strike only to be denied by a deflection.

Ballymena United: Brennan, Kane, Owens, Flynn, Thompson, McCloskey, Burns, Shevlin, Ervin, McCullough, McKinney subs Friars (replaced Owens 74), Gault (not used), Friel (replaced McKinney 64), Faulkner (replaced Shevlin 84), McCaffrey (not used)

Cliftonville: Long, McGovern, Breen, Curran, Garrett, Bagnall, Gormley, J. Donnelly, Cosgrove, A. Donnelly, R. Donnelly subs Ives (not used), Ramsey (not used), Hughes (replaced Gormley 69), M. Donnelly (not used), Winchester (not used)

Referee: Steven Gregg