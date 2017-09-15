IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin sure Glens will test Sky Blues at Showgrounds

Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin knows that Glentoran will pose his side a few problems when they meet in the Danske Bank Premiership at the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

The Glens lost 1-0 to Linfield at Windsor Park last Saturday - but before that they had been unbeaten in the league.

Ballymena on the other hand had a shaky start to their league campaign - but recent wins against Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town have lifted spirits in the Sky Blues camp before they face Gary Haveron’s side.

“We were disappointed with the start we made to the season but we have started to get a wee run of results going and we want that to continue.

“But we had a hard start to the season. Crusaders beat us - but there was no-way it was a 4-1 defeat.

“We had done well against them but Kyle Owens was sent-off and Paul Heatley scored a wonder goal but it wasn’t a 4-1 scoreline.

“We then had a draw against Carrick which was also not great and then we got beaten badly by Glenavon.

“But there was little between the teams up until half-time and then it went crazy.

“That second half display against Glenavon was the only thing I am disappointed about.

“It was not good enough but we got back on track even though we lost 1-0 to Linfield at Windsor. I thought we deserved more from that game.

“We then picked-up wins against Cliftonville and Warrenpoint, so we want to keep on winning games and picking-up maximum points from these games,” he said.

And Ervin says the wins against Cliftonville. Warrenpoint and Knockbreda in the League Cup has helped them get back to a positive frame of mind.

“You win games and that gives you confidence. If I team is playing well and are confident that helps the team no-end.

“It is the same in life. If you are confident you do things better.

“To win those games has helped us but we have to keep going now and keep winning games,” said Ervin.

And the former Linfield defender knows that Glentoran will come to the Showgrounds looking to get back on track after last weekend’s defeat to Linfield.

“They are a good side and they have started the season really well. They lost 1-0 to Linfield last Saturday but from all accounts they played well and were well in the game.

“They had a poor preseason but they have started really well.

“The Glens have a number of experienced guys in the team and a number of younger players with the legs to help them.

“They will be well organised and will be difficult to beat but we want to sort out our home form.

“We want to make the Showgrounds into a fortress,” he added.