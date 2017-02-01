IRISH LEAGUE: Baxter is Keane on January recruit

Crusaders’ recent signing Alan Keane could well have forgotten what it feels like to concede a goal.

His new club have kept four clean sheets on the trot - the last three of those with Keane at the heart of their back line.

But boss Stephen Baxter reckons there’s even more to come from his 32 year-old January recruit.

“Alan has slotted in very nicely,” he said. “He was on the mid-season break so to come in and play as well as he has straight away is excellent. His quality is there for all to see but he keeps telling me he’s not fit yet. If that’s what he can do already, I can’t wait to see him at 100%.”

The Crues also added Rodney Brown and Mikel Suareaz to their panel last month.

Brown, out with a medial ligament injury, began a running programme on Tuesday evening and is expected back in action in two to three weeks.

Spanish striker Suarez, 30, joined the club from Bishop’s Stortford - playing in the sixth tier of English football.

Currently in Northern Ireland to study at Queen’s University, Suarez made his first appearance as a 78th minute substitute during the 1-0 win over Glenavon on Saturday.

“He has impressed us in training but we’ll know more when we can see him in more match situations,” said Baxter.

Crusaders host Championship One side PSNI in the Irish Cup on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).