IRISH LEAGUE: Boss David Healy delighted as Linfield hit two to see off ten man Carrick

David Healy was delighted with another three points but disappointed with his side’s finishing following Saturday’s 2-0 win over 10-man Carrick.

“They made it hard for us and I knew they would. People will look at the table and say this is an easy one coming down here. I knew it wasn’t going to be,” said the Blues boss.

“We missed quite a few chances in the first half, but we’ve got goals in the team. I thought we were on top from early on in the first half, so I’m disappointed in a way that we didn’t go and add more after the sending off.”

“I don’t think the sending off changed the game, we were on top from the first half, but we do need to be a bit more clinical up front,” continued Healy.

Carrick boss Kieran Harding said: “I’m disappointed we didn’t get anything out of the game.

“We played well against a good side, but the sending off was a turning point for us.

“And I thought it was harsh. We were poor in our last home game against Portadown. Last week was an improvement away to Coleraine and today was more of the same.”