IRISH LEAGUE: Bradley keen for another crack at the cup with Coleraine

Eoin Bradley was one of the few Coleraine players who had Irish Cup final experience before Saturday’s final.

‘Skinner’ was part of the Glenavon side which beat Linfield last season.

Despite being on the losing side against the Blues this year, the forward is targeting a third cup final in as many years.

“Oran (Kearney) said after the game that he wants us to be back here again next season,” he said.

“There will be a few additions to make us stronger for next season, and the experience of today will stand the younger players in good stead for next season.

“We didn’t get our game going today, I wouldn’t say it was the occasion, but it is hard when it is the first time there for some players.

“But the players have gained a lot of experience from today. It’s one of those things, you can’t win them all.

“We battled okay for the first 20 minutes or so, but just when we were starting to get into the game they hit us with two quick goals.

“We were better in the second half, but we never really created that chance to get a goal back, and they went on to score the third.” he added.