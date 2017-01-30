IRISH LEAGUE: Brush sweeps up the praise as Mayse seals Mallards’ Oval win

Ballinamallard goalkeeper Richard Brush swept up the praise after a starring role in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Glentoran.

The Mallards have now picked up seven points from their last three visits to the Oval. The goal on this occasion arrived on 18 minutes when David Elliott’s cross found its way to the back post, where Mayse was lurking to convert his second winner against the Glens this season.

But it was at the other end of the pitch that manager Gavin Dykes identified his key performer.

“We have a goalkeeper who was outstanding,” he told BBC Sport NI of stopper Richard Brush. “He’s been absolutely fanatstic since he came here. He has added confidence to the whole team.”

It was 32 year-old Brush’s second clean sheet in five matches since signing for the Ferney Park club.

The former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers goalkeeper helped to earn the Mallards’ second win over Glentoran this season - three points that help them clamber 12 clear of second bottom Carrick Rangers.

“We were put under pressure for the last 20 minutes but I thought when we counter-attacked, we could have got a second goal,” continued Dykes. “We’re delighted with the result, it keeps us moving in the right direction.

“It was important to get something about of the game after being beaten last week. We’re happy but it’s gone and we have to move on. We’ll have a rest next week and go again.”

The Glens pushed in search of an equaliser but Brush was out quick to save from Chris Lavery and denied a hopeful Aaron Harmon lob.

Brush left his best save until the second half when he was at full-stretch to claw a Curtis Allen header away from the top corner.

Mayse could even have put the icing on the Mallards’ cake after a late break but his drive was well stopped by Elliott Morris.

“We switched off and we’ve been caught from ill-discipline because our shape’s terrible,” Glentoran boss Gary Haveron reflected of Mayse’s winner to BBC Sport NI.

“It’s all over the place. I’m bitterly disappointed in that.

“You can have 90% of the ball, you can have 99% of the ball but if you don’t put it in the net, you’re not going to win games of football. We haven’t done enough to win this game and the scoreline reflects that.”