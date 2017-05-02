IRISH LEAGUE: Callaghan hits out at squad after Carrick resignation

Former Carrick Rangers manager Aaron Callaghan has accused the players of a “lack of professionalism” following his shock resignation on Saturday.

Callaghan stepped down from his position in the aftermath of a 4-1 defeat by Ballinamallard United - with the club days away from a relegation play-off.

“I felt there was a lack of professionalism on and off the park in terms of the players,” said Callaghan. “I had a great relationship with the chairman and the Board.

“I believe the club is bigger than any individual and wish Carrick every success in the play-off.”

The Dublin-born boss led Rangers to the League Cup final and, significantly, kept Carrick in contention for senior security by cementing a relegation play-off spot.

Carrick will tackle either Ballyclare Comrades or Institute on Tuesday, May 9 in the first leg of the high-stakes clash.

The return leg is set for the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena on Friday, May 12.

“We would like to thank Aaron for his contribution and hard work during his time at Carrick Rangers,” said Rangers’ Peter Clarke. “We wish Aaron every success in the future.

“With respect to the current situation regarding the play-off, we are reviewing several options and will provide a statement shortly.

“Regardless of the short-term temporary solution, we will be advertising the ‎post of manager and will make a final selection after interviewing shortlisted applicants.”

Callaghan finished with a record of four wins and six draws from his 27-match spell in the Danske Bank Premiership. He was appointed in October to replace Kieran Harding.