IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick boss Aaron Callaghan is focused on winning points

Carrick Rangers boss Aaron Callaghan will try to refocus his players after Tuesday night’s League Cup semi-final success against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The Rangers will be on a high after securing a place in the February final against Ballymena United.

But Callaghan - who has settled in well at the club after replacing Kieran Harding - knows that their league position is the main concern as they entertain Cliftonville this weekend.

Rangers sit 11th in the league standings with 12 points from 20 games and Callaghan says he knew that he had a job on his hands before he joined the club.

“I went up to watch a couple of games prior to getting the job and I just thought they lost their identity a little bit,” said the Carrick boss.

“They’ve now got their identity back in bucket loads. I said to the lads they shouldn’t fear anyone. Once you give 110 per cent out in that park, that’s what the fans want to see.

“Having lost seven or eight games in a row it was a difficult place to come in to but I brought enthusiasm as a player and energy as a manager, along with the backroom staff.

“We’ve got them enjoying training first and foremost and they’re putting in the performances from the training ground.

“The one challenge I had when I came to the club was to start putting smiles back on people’s faces.

“But credit to the boys, who I felt were absolutely brilliant and they deserve that because it’s been a difficult year for them,” he added.