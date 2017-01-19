IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick boss Aaron Callaghan looking for big response

Carrick Rangers boss Aaron Callaghan is demanding a response from his boys when they entertain Dungannon Swifts at the Loughshore Hotel Arena on Saturday.

The East Antrim team slumped to a horrible home defeat by Ballinamallard United at the same venue last time out -- a result that leaves them hanging in 11th place, nine points above basement side Portadown.

Callaghan had to watch that performance from the terracing as he was serving a one game ban following his dismissal in the Irish Cup tie at Coleraine.

But he was far from impressed with the outcome.

“We are conceding too many sloppy goals,” said the former Crusaders man. “We missed a great chance to get back into the match right after the break, but didn’t take it -- that was a big turning point.”

Callaghan has been a busy man in the January transfer window, bring in no fewer than new new signings.

He handed a league debut to Aaron Smyth, Sean Noble, Sam O’Connor and Tzee Mustapha, but Rangers still came up short.

“I’m the manager, it’s up to me to get things right,” added Callaghan. “We are still nine points in front of Portadown, but I prefer to look at the teams above us, rather the one below us.

“It was particularly disappointing to lose to Ballinamallard because they are one of the teams caught up with us at the bottom of the table.

“But we now have the chance to get that defeat out of our system against Dungannon, who have been one of the form teams.”