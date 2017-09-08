IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick boss Davy McAlinden looking for a response after Ards defeat

Carrick Rangers boss Davy McAlinden is hoping his side can bounce back from the Danske Bank Premiership defeat to Ards when they travel to face Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Friday night.

McAlinden’s men lost 1-0 to Ards on Tuesday night and the manager is looking for better this evening.

“We didn’t play as well as we have been of late.

“To be honest, I don’t think we deserved to win the game, but we didn’t deserve to lose it.

“It was a bit of nothing affair. We’ve worked hard and we have done reasonably well against teams so far this season, but we didn’t do ourselves justice against Ards.

“We were hit right at the end when they scored their winner. We were giving it a go, trying to win it.

“We just struggled to find our true rhythm. I don’t know the reason. We are disappointed with our own performance. But that’s the way it goes.

“There are no easy games in this league. It was blood and thunder at times. They were desperate for the points. I don’t think it was a game with a lot of quality on show. We were caught on the counter at the finish. We’ll dust ourselves down and go again against Glenavon.”

Gary Hamilton’s Glenavon were beaten 4-2 by Oran Kearney’s Bannsiders last weekend and the Lurgan Blues manager says he is not concerned about playing football on Friday night’s .

“I haven’t really found any difference in the Friday night games. We had a really good game against Glentoran, there was a great crowd and we should have won the game.

“Maybe after a few more Friday night games and indifferent results my mind will maybe change.”

“Carrick are doing well and Davy McAlinden has them well organised. It will be a tough game,” he said.