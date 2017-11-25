IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick boss Davy McAlinden seeks a reaction against Dungannon Swifts

Davy McAlinden will be looking for his players to put their bodies on the line when they travel to Dungannon Swifts in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Carrick manager looked on last weekend as his side were hammered 7-1 by Crusaders at Seaview last weekend.

It was a fantastic display from Stephen Baxter’s Crues but McAlinden was gutted to see his side concede seven to the Shore Road outfit.

But the manager will know that games away to Crusaders will not define where his side finish in the league standings,

And he wants his players to come out fighting against the Swifts.

“I looked at the Crusaders game but it is up to the players to react and get a positive result away to Dungannon.

“Dwelling on the Crusaders defeat will not help anyone and we have to regroup and get ready for Swifts game.”

Carrick had a chance to take the lead at Seaview in the opening minutes - but McAlinden says that would have changed nothing.

“If that had gone in it would have given us something to cling to and they would have to score two to beat us.

“But it didn’t go in and there is no point going through if, buts and maybes. We had to take the defeat on the chin.

“It is not easy standing there and after 30 minutes you are 4-0 down.

“There are loads of emotions. I am very disappointed but you have to move on and it will do us no good dwelling on things and that is not what I am doing.

“I will look at the game and see what went wrong - but I will be looking for a reaction on Saturday.”

And Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says his side have to stop conceding silly goals.

“We did well against Crusaders the other night but then we gave them goals.

“We will be looking to get a result against Carrick - they beat us 2-1 earlier in the season.

“It will be tough because Davy McAlinden has them organised well and they are hard to beat. They also had no mid-week game and they could be fresher than us.”