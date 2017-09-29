IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick boss McAlinden targets three points against Warrenpoint

Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden is targeting a return to winning ways in Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership game with Warrenpoint Town.

Carrick have now gone four games without a win and McAlinden knows how important it is to pick up points from the teams around them.

“Yes it will be tough and I keep getting asked the same questions every week.

“Are there any easy games in this league?” asked McAlinden.

“But with all due respect to Warrenpoint Town, they are a team that we would be looking to get something from the game - as they are in the same position in the league as we are.

“But if we show the same effort and commitment as we did against Cliftonville, and tighten up a little bit at the back, we will not be far away next weekend.

“I don’t think about the opposition.

“I think about what we can do and against Cliftonville we played about 99 per cent of the game very well. We will probably play worse and win games.

“So that is the positive we have after the Reds game.

“I thought we played some good stuff at times. I couldn’t see them scoring two goals and I thought we were very comfortable,” he added.

“Just the manner of their first goal swings the game but the signs are good but we have to start winning games.

“I thought it went well for 90 minutes. I thought we did well and we really needed that second goal.

“I never saw us conceding two goals and we had two of three good opportunities to get that second goal.

“The first 20 minutes of the second half we did very well and then we get a chance to score and they counter attack and score from the half-way line and we should have defended better.

“It was massively frustrating.

“The players are hurting and that is a good sign and to be perfectly honest the second goal I don’t want to talk about.”

McAlinden refused to comment on the penalty decision that cost his side last weekend.

“It is not my job to give them so I am not going to make a comment on it.

“I was pleased with my plsayers and we carved them open in the first 20 minutes of the second half and I thought we were very comfortable.

“The signs are good but ultimately we need a win and points.”

And Warrenpoint Town boss Matthew Tipton is sure his side can get their season up and running sooner rather than later.

“For an hour against Linfield, there are massive things for those boys to take confidence from.

“ If they show the same application that they’ve shown tonight next week,

“I’m not saying we’ll win, but we’ll be more positive and I won’t have to rant and rave.”

Tipton says his side’s poor start to the season has given him plenty to think about as he attempts to get to sleep at night.

“I can maybe get a couple of hours sleep at night because they are looking like they know what they’re doing and they are listening to what we’re asking them to do.

“We didn’t create a lot of chances against Linfield last weekend, but we’re playing against the league champions who rarely lose.

“They rarely concede goals and we have created chances against them.

“We’ve forced Roy Carroll into making saves, and while we didn’t really cut them open, we have to remember that we’re playing the champions and we’re a team that is sitting second bottom, as opposed to last year where we were running all over teams at times.

“This is a new experience for us be we are learning all the time.”

And Tipton believes a few wins for his side in the coming weeks will push his side up the league standings - but he knows it is not going to be easy.

“Looking at the league table, we have to drag ourselves up towards the likes of Carrick and Ards and the other teams that are within touching distance so.

“We’ll work again this week and put in the same intensity in training, working on what Carrick are going to bring and hopefully that will reflect on a more positive result against Carrick.

“There are no easy games in the this division as we are finding out.

“The boys are working hard and putting in the effort - but we just need a good result to get us up and running.

“This is an important game for us but they all are and we have to deliver,” added Tipton.