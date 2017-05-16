IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick keeper Brian Neeson joins Cliftonville

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray believes new signing Brian Neeson can be a “key player” for the Reds next season.

The Carrick keeper has agreed a pre-contract with the Reds and will join when his current deal expires at Taylor’s Avenue.

“I am delighted to get Brian on board,” Gray said.

“He has had a very good season once again for Carrick and he is a quality goalkeeper.

“Cliftonville had been interested in Brian prior to me arriving, and when I arrived we made him one of the targets that we wanted to bring in.”