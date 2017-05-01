IRISH LEAGUE: Casement hits the tonne in title triumph

Chris Casement celebrated a century of appearances in Linfield colours with Gibson Cup glory on Saturday - proving the perfect footnote to a first league season back in his second spell.

Casement returned home from England in 2010 to sign for Linfield and enjoyed a string of league and cup silverware across two-and-half-seasons.

A move to Portadown failed to add to his personal roll of honour before a summer switch provided Casement with a return to find a changing landscape at his former home.

Casement’s spell at Shamrock Park covered changes on and off the field for Linfield that included a redesign of the National Stadium and David Healy’s appointment as manager.

“It would be a lie to say it was not different and did not take some time to adapt and adjust,” said Casement. “But to win trophies is why I came back to Linfield from Portadown and there is that pressure to win something every season.

“To be honest, that responsibility, the demand for success, helps to motivate me and stay sharp.

“But it is not just personal, I have found that to be the case across the whole 20 or so first-team players.”

Casement considers that collective drive the cornerstone of Linfield’s momentum to chase, close, catch and, ultimately, take control of Crusaders’ league lead.

Events on Saturday marked the finish line to the title race but results across the penultimate weekend served up a key moment as Linfield defeated Coleraine but Crusaders lost to Ballymena United.

That handed Linfield a spot at the head of the Danske Bank Premiership standings for the first time since October 30, 2015.

“The way it panned out, it did not look too good eight or nine weeks ago,” said the Scarva-based defender. “But this has been the best changing room of my career.

“The whole squad had the belief that if we put a run together that there would be twists and turns.

“We wanted to keep on looking after our own job and, thankfully, there was a twist.

“We were chasing but managed to get stronger as the season went on by taking it one game at a time.

“I’m delighted but winning a league can never happen with just 11 players and the sense of togetherness across this group is unbelievable.

“That is not just about the starting side but everyone and we all understand you can lose your place to injury or form but it is important to be ready when called on.

“We all accept the need to keep right even when not playing and to stay ticking over so, when the opportunity does come along again, you can grab it for the team.”