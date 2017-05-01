IRISH LEAGUE: Champion Healy living the Linfield dream

Title-winning manager David Healy has highlighted the character and consistency behind Linfield’s dramatic Danske Bank Premiership league triumph.

Victory over Cliftonville on Saturday cemented a remarkable run of results by Healy’s Blues to edge past back-to-back champions Crusaders and bring the coveted Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park for the first time since 2012.

“We are deserved winners, we’ve won the most games and lost the fewest, plus scored the most goals and conceded the fewest,” said Healy, who enjoyed congratulations from Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill after Saturday’s final whistle secured 40 points from 42. “It’s an incredible run and a privilege to manage this club and bring the league title back as it has been too long.

“This is the club I wanted to be at as a manager so I’m living the dream.

“All I try to do is instil the belief and people outside have been asking a lot of questions but this group of players stood up and showed the character.

“To come back the past two games from 1-0 down shows a lot and the lads have worked hard from minute one so deserve the rewards.

“When crunch came to crunch, especially during the games in the split, we proved we are the best and fittest team.

“They showed great guts and determination to get us where we want to be.

“We have a lot of heroes in the dressing room and I can’t thank them enough.

“They stood up to be counted, that made me feel proud and privileged to be their manager.”

Over 2,000 supporters turned out at Windsor Park to celebrate and Healy was quick to highlight the season-long backing from the stands.

“The supporters were a credit to the club, they have given us great backing over the course of the season,” he said. “When the going gets tough, we need the fans and they never let us down.

“I always thought we were the better team, but we were always in second place and that’s what was hurting me most.

“I firmly believed we were the best team in the league, so thankfully, after 38 games, we proved that.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was full of praise for Healy and Linfield.

“We just came up a little bit short but the reality is Linfield fully deserve this title and we just didn’t have enough to get over the line,” he said. “That’s football, so I congratulate the Linfield players, supporters and staff plus, most of all, David Healy.

“He has come in and injected that never-say-die attitude to say Linfield would not be out of the race, he’s a gentleman and legend of our country.”