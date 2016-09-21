IRISH LEAGUE Cliftonville and Darren Murray part company

Striker Darren Murray has left Cliftonville after spending only eight months at the North Belfast club.
Murray - who moved to the Solitude club from Portadown in January - said that he had come to a “mutual agreement” with the club to be released from his contract.
“I haven’t been able to play the part I wish I had,” said the 24-year-old striker on Twitter.
“Injuries and not enough playing time have made me make this decision with the club agreeing.”
A club statement said on Wednesday night: “Cliftonville FC can confirm that Darren Murray is no longer a Cliftonville player”.