IRISH LEAGUE Cliftonville and Darren Murray part company

Striker Darren Murray has left Cliftonville after spending only eight months at the North Belfast club.

Murray - who moved to the Solitude club from Portadown in January - said that he had come to a “mutual agreement” with the club to be released from his contract.

“I haven’t been able to play the part I wish I had,” said the 24-year-old striker on Twitter.

“Injuries and not enough playing time have made me make this decision with the club agreeing.”

A club statement said on Wednesday night: “Cliftonville FC can confirm that Darren Murray is no longer a Cliftonville player”.