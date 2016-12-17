IRISH LEAGUE: Cliftonville see off Carrick as Daniel Hughes sees red

Carrick 0 Cliftonville 3

Cliftonville’s Daniel Hughes won a penalty and was sent-off in the exact same incident as the Reds beat Carrick Rangers 3-0 on Saturday,

The Reds had been leading 2-0 through goals from David McDaid and Stephen Garrett before Hughes collided with Carrick keeper Brian Neeson in the 74th minute.

A bit of pushing and shoving started which resulted - after a five minute discussion between the referee and his assistants - in Hughes being sent-off and the Reds being awarded a penalty which Garrett converted to make it 3-0.

Cliftonville could not have got off to a better start as they took the lead after just 70 seconds.

A long ball from Tomas Cosgrove fooled the Carrick defence and David McDaid sprinted clear to make it 1-0. It was McDaid’s 16th goal of the season.

Carrick nearly drew level minutes later but Daniel Kelly’s header was cleared off the line by James Knowles.

The Reds had another chance in the 12th minute. Knowles hit in a dangerous cross which Stephen Garrett headed on target - but Brian Neeson pushed the effort over the bar.

Garrett had another chance four minutes later after being released by Martin Donnelly. Neeson however came to Carrick’s defence.

Neeson could only look on moments later as Knowles left him stranded as the ball hit the crossbar.

It was 2-0 to Cliftonville in the 27 minute. McDaid latched on to a pass from Jamie McGovern before passing the ball across the goal for Garrett to score.

The Reds could have been 3-0 up in the 41st minute through Martin Donnelly.

McDaid found the winger but he blazed over when he should have done better.

Carrick had the first chance of the second half in the 65th minute as Daniel Kelly’s header hit the bar with the keeper beaten.

A minute later Gary Lavery tried his luck from long range but his thunderbolt flew wide with keeper Peter Burke scrambling.

The game went out of a control in the 74th minute as Carrick keeper Neeson clashed with Hughes.

Handbags broke out which resulted in a penalty for Cliftonville, while their player Hughes was sent-off for retaliating.

Garrett scored from the spot and it was 3-0 to the Reds.

Carrick: Neeson, Chapman, McCullough, Surgenor, McNally, Rice, Taggart, Kelly, Lavery, M Murray, TJ Murray.

Subs: Foster, Morrow, Wilson, Green, Hanley.

Cliftonville: Burke, McGovern, Ives, Curran, Knowles, McDaid, Garrett, Hughes, M Donnelly, Cosgrove, A Donnelly.

Subs:Mooney, Lavery, Seydak, Catney, J Donnelly.

Referee: M Smyth.