IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine can cope without key players

Coleraine will be without four key players for this Saturday’s trip to Ballinamallard United, but Neil McCafferty believes there is enough quality in the sqaud to cope.

The midfielder, who is one of the players to miss out along with Steven Douglas, Jordan Allan and Eoin Bradley said the players coming in will step up to the mark.

“It’s a massive game for us,” he said.

“We have several players missing through suspension, but the young lads have been brilliant. Ciaron Harkin came in for his first start last Saturday since joining from Institute and was brilliant.

“That’s the first time I have seen him play and I thought he was excellent.

“We have a small squad but we have 18 or 19 good players who all can play. People will step up again I’m sure and we’ll go again.”

After a tricky run up until Christmas the Bannsiders now seem to be back in form again with four wins on the bounce.

“Things have been building here for the last two or three seasons,” said McCafferty.

“Since I’ve been here we have finished eighth, then fifth and I think we should finish in the top six easily this season.”

Coleraine will welcome back James McLaughlin and Jamie McGonigle to the squad for the trip to Ferney Park.

Gareth McConaghie and former Mallards midfielder David Kee are also likely to be recalled.

“There are opportunities now for people to step up on Saturday at Ballinamallard,” said boss Oran Kearney.