IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine Football Club and police release statement before Linfield match

Coleraine Football Club and the police have released a joint statement before Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership clash at the Showgrounds.

Coleraine and the police issued this statement for the travelling Linfield support as thousands are expected to travel for the vital league clash against the Bannsiders.

“ALL buses (including mini buses and small coaches) will enter via Ballycastle Road and turn into Hillman’s Way and enter the Showgrounds via the rear entrance and park there, where fans will de-bus and walk to turnstiles.

“NO buses will be allowed to stop anywhere, on the road beforehand, to let fans off except within the Showgrounds.

“Coleraine have said that the away gate on the Ballycastle Road will be open for access prior to kick off.

“Shortly after the game kicks off, this gate will close. If anyone wants to leave the ground during the game, they will have to exit via the back gate that buses have come in.

“This away gate will stay closed during the duration of the game and for approx. 10 to 15 minutes after the final whistle.

“For those on the train, the train leaves at 1719, leaving plenty of time to get this train.

“If there are any disabled supporters who have entered via this away gate, would they please remain in their seats for about 10 to 15 minutes after the game ends, and then they will be allowed to exit direct out onto the Ballycastle Road.

“The reason for this delay is for everyone’s safety.”