IRISH LEAGUE: Colin Nixon and Marty McCann watch Ards

Colin Nixon and Marty McCann are in the running to replace Niall Currie at Ards.

Both Nixon and McCann were in the stands for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Linfield at the Bangor Fuels Arena, with Jimmy Callacher scoring twice.

Although Newtowards native Nixon is closely associated with Glentoran, both his brother Darren and is uncle Billy are former Ards captains.

Former Derry City assistant manager McCann is a cult hero at Ards, winning both the County Antrim Shield and the League Cup with the club in the 1990s.

It’s understood the club will make an announcement tomorrow, with former Cliftonville boss Eddie Patterson not in the running

Following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Linfield, current caretaker boss John Bailie confirmed he was no in contention to replace Niall Currie, has he does not possess the requisite A Licence.

Bailie said: “Usually when you take a manager’s job you inherit a squad that is struggling. Even though we have not collected as many points as we would have liked in recent weeks, I believe the next manager of Ards will inherit a team full of quality and commitment.

“There is plenty of Irish League experience in that dressing room and the players have showed their ability this season, winning five league matches.

“Personally, I understand that this may be my last game in the dugout as the new manager, however, he is, will probably want to bring in his own coaching staff.”

Linfield boss David Healy said: “I’m pleased with the result. Ards are a difficult team to beat in Bangor and they made life very difficult for us today as they were very well organised.

“It wasn’t our best display of the season but I would say we did a professional job. We had a lot of possession and we were very dangerous from set-pieces.”