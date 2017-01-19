IRISH LEAGUE: Currie salutes Portadown support

Portadown manager Niall Currie has thanked the Shamrock Park faithful for their patience since he took over the reins at the Irish League club.

Currie has had to soldier on without the services of Robert Garrett, Ken Oman, Sean Mackle, Keith O’Hara, Mark McAllister, Niall Henderson, Gary Breen and Stephen Hughes in recent matches because of injury and suspension.

And Currie says Portadown fans know what is happening at the club:

“Portadown fans are very knowledgeable and they know their football. They can see that we are missing seven to eight players who would make a big difference to the team.

“We just need a wee bit of luck and avoid injuries and suspensions. Once we get all the players back we will see where we are at. But the fans have been fantastic,” said Currie.

The Ports entertain Glenavon this weekend in the league and Currie is looking forward to facing their biggest rivals.

“I am looking forward to it and they are a very good side.

“They have talented players throughout the team and it will be tough. After this match we will have a few players back - but we will look to frustrate them and see what we can do.

“But knowing me I will want us to have a go and give them a good game,” he added.