IRISH LEAGUE: Daniel Kelly brace gives Carrick victory over Coleraine

CARRICK RANGERS 2 COLERAINE O

Daniel Kelly was the hero of the hour as his double secured a 2-0 win for Carrick Rangers against Coleraine on Saturday.

Kelly struck a goal in each half to secure three very valuable league points for his side

The result also means Carrick move up to tenth in the league standings after Mallards game against Glenavon was postponed because of the weather. It was also their first win in the league at home - so it was a good day for Aaron Callaghan’s side.

Carrick had the first chance of the half in the 13th minute, Tiernan McNicholl beating a couple of defenders before shooting straight at keeper Chris Johns.

Coleraine responded two minutes later as Lyndon Kane stepped inside a defender before ballooning his shot over the bar.

Ten minutes before the break Carrick took the lead as Kelly headed home from a Lee Chapman corner. It was a good finish from Kelly but where was the Coleraine defence?

Coleraine pushed forward trying to get a goal back but their last ball was not good enough to trouble the Carrick defence.

It was 2-0 to Carrick in the 52nd minute as Kelly grabbed his second of the afternoon.

A long ball found the striker, he held off Gareth McConagie before pushing the ball home to give his side a two goal advantage.

Kelly had his chance to grab his hat-trick in the 68th minute as he sprinted clear of the Coleraine defence.

But just as it seemed the match ball was going home with him, Coleraine keeper Johns made a great save to deny the big forward.

Coleraine had a chance through James McLaughlin but his effort was well saved by Neeson in the Carrick goal.

Rodney Brown then tried his luck for the Bannsiders right at the death, but Neeson pushed away his drive.

It was a disappointing day at the office for Coleraine and they can have no complaints as Carrick were deserving winners of the three points.

CARRICK: Neeson, Surgenor, Chapman, McNally, McCullough, Rice, Wilson, Murray, Kelly, Morrow (Hanley, 73mins), McNicholl (McCaul,90 mins).

Subs not used: Taggart, Lavery, Knox.

COLERAINE: Johns, Kane, Douglas, McCauley, Brown, Kee (McCafferty, 69mins), McConaghie (Ogilby, 59mins), Lyons, Parkhill (McLaughlin, 59mins), McGonigle, Allen.

Subs not used: Mullan, Higgins.

Ref: S. Andrews