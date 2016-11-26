IRISH LEAGUE: David Cushley bags points with late goal for leaders Crusaders

DUNGANNON SWIFTS 0 CRUSADERS 1

Crusaders left it late to grab another crucial win at Dungannon.

David Cushley netted the winner with five minutes remaining - shortly after he had come off the bench.

He scored direct from a long-range free-kick, finally providing the breakthrough on a day of frustration.

The first effort on target in this game came after 21 minutes.

Dungannon were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Douglas Wilson’s free-kick was parried away by goalkeeper Sean O’Neill.

Moments earlier the Swifts had gone close through Ryan Harpur, who came rushing in to meet Andrew Mitchell’s cross but sent his first-time effort just over.

The Crues threatened through Jordan Owens, who failed to get enough power on Paul Heatley’s cross.

Michael Carvill’s effort from distance also had the home goalkeeper worried.

Heatley had an effort ruled out for offside at the start of the second half, marking the start of a period of Crues pressure.

Jordan Owens was unable to force the ball home after a goalmouth scramble.

The Gavin Whyte drew a terrific save from Andy Coleman after a quick exchange of passes ended with a shot on goal.

But Cushley netted the points late on, scoring from a long-range free-kick, to keep the Crues well in control.

DGN SWIFTS: Coleman, Burns, Hegarty, Armstrong, O’Rourke, Fitzpatrick, Wilson, Harpur, Lowe, McElroy, Mitchell

Subs not used: Addis, Young, Roscoe, Teggart, Burke

CRUSADERS: O’Neill, Burns, Beverland, Gault, McClean, Carvill, Caddell, Whyte, Heatley, Forsythe, Owens

Subs not used: Mitchell, Cushley, Dougherty, Clarke, Jallow

Referee: Steven Taylor (Belfast)