IRISH LEAGUE: David Cushley late show stuns Ards at Seaview

It was the late show again at Seaview as Crusaders David Cushley scored a 92nd winner against Ards.

It was the second time this season Crusaders defeated Ards with a goal deep in injury time.

Cushley winner was a long range effort that took a slight deflection on the way past Aaron Hogg.

The first half was frustrating as Ards kept Crusaders at bay and when Crusaders did get through Hogg kept the ball out of the net.

When Hogg wasn’t there it was the woodwork that kept Crusaders from scoring when Jordan Owens watched his header crash off the bar.

The second half saw Crusaders pushing forward but it was not to the very end that Cushley got the winner.

And Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was a relieved man after the final whistle.

“The game is over 90 minutes plus in jury time and we’ve know done this twice to Ards.

“They will feel unlucky, but we pressed and pressed and they set-up a ;lovely shape to frustrate us and they did that very well.

“They kept slowing the game down and i could not believe there was only three minutes of added time.

“They would have been delighted with a point but we will keep going and going and push for chances until the final whistle.

“And when the ball falls to Cushley he will put it in the back of the net.

“And let is hope we do-not have a long term injury to Colin Coates,” added Baxter.

And Ards manager Niall Currie was gutted after watching his side concede a late goal.

“We are sick and the boys are down. I thought we deserved something from the game and I thought we played some good stuff.

“We limited the top team to very few chances on their own pitch but sometimes football can be a cruel game and we have to suck this up and learn from it.

“It would be nice to get a break and even a goal going in off someone’s backside to get a win would be great. The lads gave it their all ,” added Currie.