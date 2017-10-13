IRISH LEAGUE: Davidson earns his side a crucial win

Alan Davidson’s last-gasp goal earned Warrenpoint Town a vital win over Ballinamallard United on Friday night.

The veteran midfielder took advantage of an error by Mallards’ goalkeeper Richard Brush to move Matthew Tipton’s side six points clear of the basement boys.

Darren Murray had put the hosts in front at Milltown eight minutes before the break.

But they were pegged back in the 83rd minute as Shane McGinty.

There was more late drama though a Davidson was on hand to secure all the points for the home side.

In thefirst half,Davidson andMcGinty fired shots across the face of goal for their respective sides, before Murray opened the scoring after Sean Mackle played the ball down the left to Stephen Murray, who pulled the ball back for his namesake.

Stephen Murray was repeatedly denied by Brush in the second half before McGinty looked to have stolen a point for the visitors.

But as the game edged towards the final whistle Davidson fired into an empty net after Brush came for a long ball and missed it.