IRISH LEAGUE: Deery annoyed with third draw in a row

Institute boss Kevin Deery was a frustrated man following their third draw in a row, this time Larne secured a share of the spoils, at Drumahoe, on Friday night.

Deery again felt his side did more than enough to claim all three points, but that wee rub of the green has deserted his side in recent weeks.

“Drawing is definitely our Achilles heel at the minute,” he said.

“I just spoke to the players our last two goals we have scored against Dergview and Larne have been two OG’s and we are missing chances everywhere, when I say chances, we have hit the bar and the post a few times but you can’t keep doing it.

“To be honest the goal we conceded I think we are out of luck a wee bit as well and I think our luck is down a wee bit at the minute.

“Against Larne their goal was a freak, it was a wide free-kick from a long way out and it dips over our defenders and bounces into the net, so as I said we are out of luck at the minute, but we have to keep battling through it, as we have three fixtures before the split.

“Listen we are still in the top six, we aren’t where we want to be but we are still fighting with 13 games left.”

Deery also admitted that poor decision making in both boxes are hurting his side.

“Look we had the better chances and deserved to win but as I said our luck is a wee bit going against us at the minute,” he added.

“I keep saying to the players it’s the decision making in both boxes is the differences in games. I felt if we had have attacked that free-kick with real purpose we probably would have got it out of their; yes, it was a good delivery but we sort of left it to each other instead of going to deal with the cross.

“Then in their box, its decision making that wins you games and while we work on a lot of attacking stuff in training we have to keep believe in it and while we have only scored two OG’s in 180 minutes and yes we need to have more than that I believe in the players and it will turn for us.

“Young Ciaron (Harkin) should have added to his goalscoring tally when he was a few yards out, Browner (Gareth Brown) was unlucky with a looping header which was given offside and he hits the bar with one, while Dean (Curry) hits the post.”