IRISH LEAGUE: Deery bitterly disappointed

Institute manager Kevin Deery was fuming following his side’s disappointing draw at bottom side Annagh United.

Stute, who were missing in-form pair Michael McCrudden and Stephen Curry, weren’t at their best and Deery felt some of his players didn’t take their chance after being given a place in the starting line-up.

“It wasn’t for the want of trying but we lacked a really cutting edge,” he said.

“The two players missing have scored 14 goals between them, so I asked the boys before the game were we alright without that but unfortunately the boys that came into the side in the final third of the pitch didn’t really take enough chances or look like scoring.

“Some people haven’t shown the real character and mentality that you need to win football matches.

“Yes will I feel we probably deserved to win, but when you have a couple of people, who are off the boil it doesn’t help.

“Look first and foremost all I ever preach to them is to work hard and show a wee bit of appetite and desire and maybe we didn’t all have it in abundance today.

“Listen all week I was anxious about the game and I was proven right.

“We conceded two shocking goals, so it’s something we have to get back too and get a wee ruthless streak by keeping clean-sheets, because if you are leaking goals like that then you asking for bother.”

Deery felt their was a lot of miss communication from his players throughout the game and in the end that’s what cost them a victory at Tandragee Road.

“Communication levels and skills at this level, which you have to have at a minimum,” he added.

“Every training session I try to tell people to give information because I know myself it helps a lot.

“Look Annagh seemed surprised that they scored a goal and yes we showed a lot better character to get in front but we gave a needlessly free-kick but after that you have to be more ruthless.

“I remember when we got a free-kick outside their box, they have five men in the wall and it was probably five or six yards away from the ball and then we concede one in a bad position and we have one man over the ball and he’s 10 or 12 yards away, so we didn’t set-up right for the free-kick, although it went under one of our boy’s legs and went straight in.

“As I said it’s all about this desire and ruthless streak that we need to get into us about not conceding goals.

“I keep saying it that in both Premiership and Championship if you make mistakes that’s what teams thrives on, balls into the box and mistakes and unfortunately today we made to many mistakes.”