IRISH LEAGUE: Deery feels Gallagher is as important as Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Institute goalkeeper Martin Gallagher modestly admitted he was happy to play his part in their weekend win against Loughgall.

The 26-year-old kept out Andrew Hoey’s stoppage time penalty and once again he made a top drawer save to help the Drumahoe men secure another three points.

“First and foremost it was about picking up the three points, we talked about it at half-time about big moments in the run-in and lucky enough it was me who had to come in and help the team out,” he stated.

“I just guessed the right way and that was it.

“Look last week Sammy (Morrow) stepped up with the header getting us the equaliser and as I said this week it was myself that had to step up.

“But now it’s just about all the boys digging in and getting the results.”

Gallagher, who on a number of occasions this campaign has produced a number of big saves at crucial times this campaign, wants ’Stute to finish the season strongly.

“After last season’s disappointment of just missing out on promotion with the last kick of the game at Ballinamallard, our target was to try and win the league this season, but credit to Warrenpoint, they have won the league, so secondary for us was to try and get into the play-offs and if we can do the job this week at the PSNI that will be enough,” he added.

“I think we are playing well and against Loughgall we dominated the game and we got that little bit of luck, which hopefully will continue for the remainder of the season.”

As for boss Kevin Deery he feels Gallagher’s displays are just as influential as Zlatan Ibrahimović’s performance’s for Manchester United this season.

The big Swede has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side and Deery feels Gallagher’s contribution for ’Stute has been just as important.

“The tip around the post (before the penalty save) was just as good as the penalty save; I think, in my time here, the difference in him as a person and a goalkeeper has been great; it’s so rewarding for me,” admitted Deery.

“He is a big part of our team and if it wasn’t for him this year, we would be, a bit like Man United with big Zlatan, we would be up against it.”

Deery feels Gallagher’s work off the pitch with goalkeeping coach Ally Pomeroy is another reason for his top form.

“We create our own wee group and he has been vital. He kept a fantastic goalkeeper Harry Doherty out of the team at the start of the year and he decided to move on.

“He’s doing really well and he’s working hard. Marty is so fit; he just goes and does sessions with Ally (Pomeroy).

“We’re grafting away and Marty goes and does sessions whenever he finishes work. It’s like anything; hard work pays off. He has worked a wee bit harder than he did last year and the year before that and it’s paying off.”