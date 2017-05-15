IRISH LEAGUE: Derry City rumour annoying Deery

Institute manager Kevin Deery is shocked at speculation linking him with a move to join Kenny Shiels’ back room team at Derry City.

The 32-year-old admitted he’s been left frustrated by the rumours about his possible return to his old club, insisting he will be holding talks with ’Stute chairman Bill Anderson later this week to sort out his future.

“That rumour that has me returning to Derry City started a few months ago. I spoke to Kenny (Shiels) about it but it was a non-starter as he wasn’t looking for anyone and I don’t know where it has appeared from,” he stated.

“To be honest, it’s becoming a pain in the backside but that rumour has no impact on what I might do regarding my position because there’s nothing in it. There’s absolutely no truth in it. It is nothing more than a distraction.

“Look, I had a fantastic career with Derry City as a player and these Derry rumours keep coming up but it’s becoming a bit ridiculous at this point.”

Deery, who was still hurting from the Drumahoe men’s second promotion play-off defeat in as many seasons, conceded he still hasn’t decided what he wants to do but he knows that the vultures are already circling around his squad.

The likes of captain Stephen O’Donnell, Jamie McIntyre and Stephen Curry will all be attracting attention.

“I’m still thinking what’s the best thing for myself and my family and it’s a tough decision,” he added.

“Coming so close twice to promotion, but now there’ll be changes again, you have to be realistic.

“Can Institute move forward enough to try and get up? There’s questions that need answer and it’s not down to just me to make a decision, so I will meet Bill sometime this week.

“There will be a lot to be talk about from the club’s point of view. However, with Warrenpoint having a big budget this season and Portadown in the Championship next season - whom I expect them to have a big budget - we have to be realistic.”