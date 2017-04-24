IRISH LEAGUE: Donaghy demands a reaction as Cliftonville lose a Lyttle something

Glenavon eased to three points at Solitude, where Cliftonville’s post-Gerard Lyttle era began with something of a whimper.

While their former boss was being unveiled as Sligo Rovers’ new manager, the Reds – under the guidance of Mal Donaghy and George McMullan – fell to a 3-1 defeat that threatens their chances of home advantage in the Europa League play-offs.

Andy McGrory rams home Glenavon's third to cap a miserable day for the hosts at Solitude. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

“We need to react to this and ensure we go at it with everything we have in our remaining matches,” said Donaghy.

“We owe it to our supporters to get results over the next few weeks. It has been an interesting and eventful last 48 hours but, at the end of the day, there are still football matches to be played. Managers come and go, players come and go - what you need to make sure of is that you do the very best that you can when you’re there.”

Andy Hall nodded Glenavon ahead on 29 minutes and a howler from home keeper Peter Burke allowed Hall to double his tally on the hour.

Martin Donnelly’s free-kick reduced the arrears but there was to be no late rally from the Reds, who fell further behind on 83 when Andy McGrory smashed home an unstoppable strike after seeing his initial free-kick charged down.

The Lurgan Blues already know their play-off semi-final commitments will amount to a trip to whichever side finishes fifth. Now level on points with Ballymena, Cliftonville must make sure they equal or better the Sky Blues’ result next week if they are to avoid a quick return clash with Gary Hamilton’s men.