IRISH LEAGUE: Draw was fair result - states Kevin Deery

Institute manager Kevin Deery felt his side had the better chances in their 1-1 draw with Ballyclare Comrades, on Saturday.

Deery, who watched goalscorer Gareth Brown and Michael McCrudden both go close in the first half, also conceded that the opening 20 minutes after half-time where his players didn’t get going meant they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

“In chances we deserved to win the game,” he said.

“It was a tough game, both teams had a real go at it and over the balance of play a draw was a fair result.

“I thought we were unlucky with a couple of chances in the first half, Gareth Brown just shaded the post and Mickey as well, so possibly we could have been a couple of goals to the good at half-time, but we went in 1-0 up, however the first 15 minutes of the second half we didn’t really get a grip and let them back into it.

“We just didn’t show the same tenacity during that spell, we missed a couple of tackles and it gave them a wee bit of territorial advantage and they penned us in, without really creating loads of chances.

“Although I went with two up top and we looked a wee bit dangerous but all in all the second half we didn’t really create enough.

“The goal we conceded is a wee bit disappointing, it’s a long range shot, which I think went through Darryl’s (McDermott) legs and Marty (Gallagher) has seen it late.

“So all in all it was probably fair but it was a tough game. They fight hard and have never say die attitude and we have the same but it was just one of those days where a draw was probably a fair result.”

Deery admitted that a lot of players were frustrated by referee Peter McGrath’s display.

“I don’t know what the foul count was as we don’t have the resources to do that, but a lot of the decisions seem to go their way,” he added.

“I would say that the foul count was at least 7 or 8 to one in their favour and that’s just disheartening.

“The one in the last few minutes on Ryan Doherty when he was through one on one is never a free out, if anything it’s a back-pass or a penalty.

“It was just a tangle and your man has played the ball and I think it’s a back-pass and while I don’t like to criticise referee’s because the officials are doing a good job and they are working their socks off, but he was a good bit behind the play as well when he made the decision.

“He was a good 35-40 yards away and that decision was the only one I seen, but I think wee Ciaron (Harkin) was disappointed that someone kicked him off the ball and your man seen it and that’s why Mickey was booked because he was frustrated as he too felt the incident was seen by an official.”