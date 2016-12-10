IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon cruise to victory over Carrick

DUNGANNON 3 CARRICK 1

Dungannon claimed the points to leave Carrick deep in trouble near the foot of the table.

Goals from Ally Teggart, Ryan Harpur and Andrew Mitchell secured victory.

In the first period the Swifts dominated, creating several chances in front of goal.

Midway through the half Mitchell ran through on goal and aimed towards the far corner, but was denied by the goalkeeper.

The striker was again foiled by Brian Neeson soon afterwards after going for goal after a free-kick had been played short.

Dungannon went ahead in the 41st minute.

Teggart collected a flick-on and rounded a defender before finishing smartly with a low, right-foot strike.

Seanan Clucas went close to adding a second for Dungannon after the restart, before Carrick’s best spell of the game brought an equaliser.

McCullough collected the ball about 30 yards out and hammered a stunning drive past the goalkeeper.

Dungannon retook the lead in the 70th minute through Harpur, who netted from close range after a shot was spilled.

Mitchell then made it 3-1 late on with a well-placed finish.

DGN SWIFTS: Coleman, Lowe, Hegarty, Wilson, O’Rourke, Clucas (Armstrong, 73), Harpur, Teggart, Burke (Fitzpatrick, 79), McElroy (McMahon, 65), Mitchell

Subs not used: Addis, Hazley

CARRICK RANGERS: Neeson, Chapman, McCullough, Surgenor, McNally, TJ Murray, Taggart, Rice (Lavery, 82), Kelly, Morrow (M Murray, 61), McNicholl

Subs not used: Wilson, Hanley, McCaul

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)