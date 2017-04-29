IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon drive into Euro play-offs in fine form

Dungannon beat already-relegated Portadown in a low-key Mid-Ulster derby at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts finished the league campaign with a deserved win in front of their own fans.

A lacklustre first half failed to produce a single shot on target, with both goalkeepers spectators for a dour 45 minutes.

Paul McElroy and Thomas Lockhart landed efforts just off target for the Swifts.

Portadown started the second half on the front foot with an effort from Callum Ferris deflected behind.

But they fell behind in the 50th minute when a defensive lapse gifted Seanan Clucas possession in the box.

He teed up midfield partner Terry Fitzpatrick, who slotted home from close range.

The Swifts doubled their lead in the 67th minute.

It came from the boot of Chris Hegarty, who fired home at the second attempt following a corner from Harpur.

DUNGANNON: Addis, Coyle, Burns, Brennan, Hegarty, Fitzpatrick, Clucas, Harpur, McElroy, Lockhart, Lavery

Subs: Mitchell, O’Rourke, Lowe, Douglas, Roscoe

PORTADOWN: McCaughey, Shannon, O’Hara, Breen, Larkin, Hazley, Maciulaitis, Garrett, Wilson, Brown, Ferris

Subs: Hughes, Holmes, Mackle, Soares, Megaw

Referee: Raymond Hetherington