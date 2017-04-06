IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon’s season far from over says Hegarty

Dungannon Swifts defender Chris Hegarty wants to put last weekend’s Irish Cup heartbreak behind him as his side travel to Ards in the Danske Bank Premiership tomorrow.

The Swifts were gallant 1-0 losers to Linfield in the Cup but Hegarty says they must now focus on the job in hand.

“We pushed Linfield as far as we could and nearly made it into extra-time but we have to move on.

“The manager Rodney McAree came into the dressing room after the Linfield game and said ‘well done’ but at the end of the day we have to kick on and finish seventh.

“Our season is not over and we can’t think that it is.

“There are 38 games in a season and you are paid to go and give 100 percent of all those games and we can’t stop now.

“We want to finish one more than we did last year and we want to beat the place we finished last year.

“I think everyone in the squad would be disapopointed if we didn’t finish seventh this season.”

And Hegarty hopes that more people come out to support the Swifts after having such a big support at the Cup semi-final last weekend.

“The crowd was brilliant and I just wish a few more would come out every week to cheer us on.

“But we want to kick-on now until the end of the season. We want to keep pushing and finish seventh.

“The next games are massive for us starting with Ards,” he added.