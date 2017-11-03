IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon Swifts boss McAree looking for return to roots ahead of Warrenpoint Town trip

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree is searching for a return to the club’s roots this weekend on the road to tackle Warrenpoint Town.

Four consecutive defeats across all competitions have left the Swifts forced to reflect on minor positives within the context of overall pain.

“Games are won and lost in each box and we’ve been conceding too many at one end and not scoring enough at the other,” said McAree. “I’m happy with certain aspects of our recent performances.

“We were very good in the first half against Carrick Rangers, in the Glentoran match we looked sharp approaching the final third, I was optimistic up to half-time against Cliftonville and in the Mid-Ulster Cup loss to Newry we used a lot of teenagers.

“But I’m also not naive and must appreciate we’ve now lost four on the bounce.

“Our greatest strength has always been the collective and although the togetherness is certainly still within the squad we know we need a bit more from each player.

“Defending starts from the front plus we also want to spread goals around the team.”

Warrenpoint welcome the Swifts bolstered by a thrilling 3-3 draw with Ballymena United in which the Town team held a lead until the closing moments.

“I think we bounced back performance-wise against Ballymena,” said Town boss Matthew Tipton. “Although not happy with the manner of the three goals conceded, they came from individual errors.

“Generally this season I’ve been happy with our shape and teams have not been able to cut us open overall.

“If teams are creating loads of chances against us then that’s a concern but when it comes down to individual mistakes, although frustrating, you’ve got to feel that’s an easier situation to fix than a bigger deficiency.

“It was disappointing not to hold on after taking a 3-2 lead but we went a goal down early on and showed so many positives to get back into the game.

“Moving forward, we want to build on those positives from the Ballymena match.”