IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree looks to play-offs

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree wants his side to make the play-offs for Europe as they entertain Carrick Rangers thisn weekend.

The Swifts lie seventh in the league standings and McAree admits they have to keep their eye on the ball.

“We are still only three points ahead of Ards and we have to be mindful of that.

“Ards can upset the applecart somewhat by finishing seventh.

“We have to make sure that we are focused.

“There are still nine points to play for, there are two games to go, and we have to capitalise and build on what we have achieved so far.”

And with two games let at Stangmore Park, the Swifts officials have slashed the entry fee to £5 - with admission free for children under 16 years old if accompanied by a paying adult.

The welcome reduction is price is hoped to bolster attendances but chairman Keith Boyd is also a firm believer in rewarding the supporters for their loyal backing this season.

“We have tried different things in the past to both celebrate our existing fans and try to open up the appeal of the club to other people.

“Next weekend’s match with Portadown will feature a bit of a fun day, with a penalty shoot-out for the children and a few other ideas.

“People will respond if the football is good and they enjoy the atmosphere, so we want to do what we can to strengthen those links and introduce Dungannon Swifts to other people.”