IRISH LEAGUE: Dykes determined to build on Ballinamallard progress

Gavin Dykes will maintain his faith in marginal gains as Ballinamallard United prepare to face another fight for senior survival.

Dykes steered United to safety within his first campaign as Ballinamallard boss and considers as signs of progress both the extra Danske Bank Premiership league position and point on board compared to the previous season.

Now he is aiming to continue the development of his young squad towards sustained top-flight stability. Home tests with Glentoran and Cliftonville either side of a trip to tackle Glenavon offer Dykes early challenges in next season’s first week of fixtures.

“Any season we can survive is a good one for a club like Ballinamallard United,” said Dykes. “We managed to make progress last season and want to do the same this season coming in, so that must be how we approach everything.

“We have a very young squad overall but one which can only get better with added experience.

“The January transfer window was good for us last season and we aim to continue to add to our summer signings.

“Financially, it is great to have two big home gates so early on.

“I believe the players will be better this season and we are working within a three-year plan.”