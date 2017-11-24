IRISH LEAGUE: Dykes hoping to transfer Ballinamallard team’s talk into vital points over Warrenpoint

Ballinamallard United boss Gavin Dykes is hoping a team talk off the pitch can improve performances on it for the top-flight’s bottom side.

United face Warrenpoint Town on home soil tomorrow night aiming to end the final fixture of the Danske Bank Premiership weekend with the club’s first win in six league outings.

November’s points pain has included failure to find the net in each of the three tests within this month but Dykes views a midweek meeting as a potential point of encouragement.

“We had a good chat this week and the big message from me was that the players go into Saturday without any pressure,” said Dykes. “No team will be relegated no matter what happens this weekend and, as the side sitting bottom, the only way is up for the squad.

“I still feel we need to strengthen in the January transfer window but also that players at this club now are capable of going on a run of results if we can stop this current cycle.”

Warrenpoint Town hold a seven-point lead over United and for Matthew Tipton - the manager of last season’s Championship champions - the message is he remains a pragmatist over a purist.

“I have a system of play I believe can get results and it is what the players at the club have been working on,” said Tipton. “I would not stick with any kind of approach, however, if we were getting thumped every week.

“That has not been the case and defeats have come by tight scorelines in the main, with our performances in fixtures so close to getting wins on the board.

“I see tiny details I can change, such as set-piece work, which may make the difference as the overall displays have been really good.”