IRISH LEAGUE: Every point is vital says Carrick boss Aaron Callaghan

Carrick Rangers boss Aaron Callaghan insists every point is now a prisoner for the Danske Premiership strugglers.

The big Dubliner believes his boys face a massive test when Oran Kearney brings his impressive Coleraine outfit to the Loughshore Hotel Arena on Saturday.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last two games. They were held to a (1-1) draw by basement side Portadown last weekend, but produced a battling display in their previous game to claim a slot in the semi finals of the League Cup after beating Dungannon Swifts.

"League points are a priority," warns Callaghan. "The cup run is nice . . . it's a little bonus, but taking into account the position we are in, every points is now vital.

"It was important we didn't let Portadown eat into the gap that separates the teams, so it was crucial we didn't lose.

“If you look at the points that Portadown have gained this season (they were deducted a total of 15 points because of registration and illegal payment issues), it would probably have had them in a mid table position.

“So we have to look at it as a point gained.

“We are on a little run at the minute and, although it will not e easy against Coleraine, it's important to keep the momentum going."

As for Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, things are ticking over nicely. They are coming off the back of an excellent win against Ballinamallard United.

“It was three games in seven days -- and three victories. That’s all I can ask for," he said.