IRISH LEAGUE: Four Glentoran players leave the Oval

Four players have left Glentoran as the summer transfers begin across the Irish League.

Former club captain Stephen McAlorum’s five year spell at the Oval is over while fellow midfielder Ciaran Caldwell, winger Chris Lavery and forward Stephen O’Flynn have also left the club.

The contracts of all four players expired at the end of the season.

McAlorum made 160 appearances for the club, the fourth most of any current Glentoran player.

Meanwhile, Stephen Hughes has joined the list of players to leave relegated Portadown. The former Newry winger leaves after Sean Mackle, Shane Dolan, Adam Foley and Jaime Gardiner also departed the club. Former Glentoran midfielder Niall Henderson, however, has extended his stay at Shamrock Park.