IRISH LEAGUE: Gary Haveron feels Glentoran draw with Ballymena United was fair result

James Knowles fired home a second-half equaliser to earn Glentoran a draw with the Sky Blues at a blustery Oval in Monday night's Danske Bank Premiership game.

Cathair Friel's penalty gave the visitors an early lead and Glens keeper Elliott Morris made a vital save to deny Conor McCloskey before the break.

Afterwards Glentoran boss Gary Haveron said: “On reflection of the game, I thing a draw was a fair result.

“They could have gone in a couple of goals up . . . we have a few wee half chances. But we were a different team after the break.

“Curtis had a chance to win it near the finish . . . I would have put my house on Curtis putting that one away. When he goes through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, it normally ends up in the back of the net.

“We are not great up to half time. I wasn’t happy going in at half-time . . . and I wasn’t happy coming out at half-time.

“I let the players know my feelings in no uncertain terms. I had to remind them of the shirt they werep laying for.

“Dylan Davidson came on to change the pattern of the game. He is so direct, he wants to get at people and he delivers quality balls into the box.

“He has been out injured for some time, having sustained a dislocated shoulder. I can’t emphasise enough, how we’ve missed Dylan.

“The fans have really taken to him because of his all action style.

“He’s always looking to do something . . . he’s got energy and he’s got drive. He plays with real enthusiasm.

“And, it was fitting our goal came from him.

“I admit I went through the players at half time. I was delighted with the reaction I got from them . . . I got a lot of honesty from them with their second half performance.”