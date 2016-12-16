IRISH LEAGUE: Gary Haveron looking for Glens to improve

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron will be looking for his players to show passion and desire on Saturday when they travel to face Ballinamallard United in the Danske bank Premiership.

Haveron’s men had led Ballymena United 2-0 at half-time last weekend at the Oval before the Sky Blues came roaring back in the second half to win the game 3-2.

The Glens left the field with the home support letting them know they were far from happy with what they had witnessed.

But Haveron has yet to be beaten away from home as Glens boss - four games - but he says his players were shaken to the core last weekend.

“Maybe it is a reality check of where we are at for some of them. Maybe some of them think they have done enough?

“I don’t know, they have worked really hard over the last ten to 11 games. Maybe they had thought they had done enough?

“Maybe they had thought the game was over at half-time? I don’t know?

“I knew we were in a very tough game and we allowed them back in it during the second half.

“And from managing the game in the first half, our second half game management was terrible.

“We were awful. Our energy was poor, our discipline was poor, our defending was awful.

“Our decision making was awful.

“But at the end of the day maybe we have over achieved the last number of weeks and maybe we need to go back to basics and we need to show what we are all about against Ballinamallard.”