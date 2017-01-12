IRISH LEAGUE: Gerard Lyttle is happy with his business deals

Cliftonville boss Gerard Lyttle was beaming from ear to ear this week - and little wonder.

‘Skin’, as he is known to his friends, worked around the clock to secure the signing of Joe Gormley, who returned from full-time football with Peterborough United earlier this season.

It was no surprise that a posse of clubs were on the trail of Gormley, who was a scoring sensation before he left the Reds for a full time career.

Unfortunately, that dream was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury. It was Lyttle second significant signing in 48 hours because he also snapped up the highly rated midfielder Kym Nelson from Glentoran.

The 21 year old will be included in the squad for Saturday’s Danske Premiership clash with Ards at Solitude.

“I’ve known Kym for many years and I’m well aware of his attributes,” said Lyttle.

“When good players become available we’ll do everything we can to bring them to this club.”

After making an Irish Cup exit at Ballymena United last week - albeit on a dreaded penalty shoot-out - Lyttle admits it’s crucial his boys get back to winning ways.

“Ards have shown great improvement since Colin Nixon took over,” added Lyttle. “They’ve had some good results, which included a great win over Ballymena.

"We were disappointed with our last display at Solitude when Carrick held us to a scoreless draw. We did everything but score. It’s important we start take the chances we create.”