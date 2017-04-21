IRISH LEAGUE: Gerard Lyttle parts company with Cliftonville

Gerard Lyttle has resigned as manager of Cliftonville.

The Reds boss decided to leave the club on Friday after Tuesday night’s 4-1 defeat to Ballymena United in the Danske Bank mPremiership.

The club released this statement.

“Cliftonville Football Club announces the resignation of Manager Gerard Lyttle.

“Mr Lyttle tendered his resignation to Club Chairman Gerard Lawlor this afternoon. Cliftonville FC wishes Gerard well in his future career.

“Mal Donaghy and George McMullan will assume managerial responsibilities for tomorrow’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture with Glenavon.