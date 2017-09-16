IRISH LEAGUE: Glenavon see off Cliftonville at Mourneview Park

Glenavon 3 Cliftonville 1

Glenavon took the three points at Mourneview Park as they beat Cliftonville 3-1 in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Glenavon took the lead in the eighth minute as Andrew Mitchell opened the home side's account.

Six minutes into the second half it was 2-0. Bobby Burns cross found Andrew Hall and he headed home.

It was 3-0 in the 75th minute as substitute Mark Griffan finished of a ball from Andrew Hall.

Reds striker Joe Gormley made it 3-1 in the 80th minute after rounding keeper Jonathan Tuffey.

Cliftonville's Garry Breen was then sent-off in the 86th minute after a foul on Andrew Hall.